Farm-to-Table Aneurysms: The Must-See Media of This Week

This has certainly been a supremely exhausting week, following what seems to be an endless series of bad weeks, each somehow more emotionally draining than the last. (Lol. I’m here all night, folks!) But we’ve decided to try something new at Tropics of Meta: to take stock of the week and round up only the piping hottest of takes, provided by organic, unionized elves who labor in ToM’s anarcho-syndicalist commune in upstate Vermont. Our inspiration is baldly, shamelessly Nursing Clio’s Sunday Morning Medicine. But this is a totally original, different idea, because you get it a day earlier!

We’re just starting out here. As we go on, we’ll post a list of what our editors and contributors have been reading over the course of the week. Here’s a maiden list of yuks and guffaws for all of our swine followers.

‘Joe Pera Talks With You’ Is a TV Show That’ll Make You Happy to Be Alive, 10 Minutes at a Time (IndieWire)

Mo Salah Is Ready to Make the Whole World Smile (Bleacher Report)

Our new 1 v 1 series: players and fans talk soccer

Women’s Liberation, Beauty Contests, and the 1920s: Swimsuit Edition (Nursing Clio)

Thousands of Migrant Children Are Being Separated From Their Families at the Border. Here’s How to Help Them (TIME)

The Billion-Dollar Business of Operating Shelters for Migrant Children (NYT)

This poem is now the rallying call for refugees: “No one leaves home unless home is the mouth of a shark” (Quartz)

Family Separation, Evil Via Policy and The Internal Contradictions of Trumpism (Talking Points Memo)

Camp Donald, featuring Libby Watson (Chapo Trap House)

Post-Narco Urbanism (99% Invisible)

Digital Summer School: Tropics of Meta (The Metropole)

Freeway Takeovers: The Reemergence of the Collective through Urban Disruption (us!)

In Goa, red flags go up on beaches after tourist deaths: Selfies can be dangerous (Indian Express)

Charles Krauthammer Has Ashes Spread Over Prosperous, Liberated Iraq (The Onion)

Yes, Obama separated families at the border, too (McClatchy)

Why Angela Merkel Is in Trouble (TIME)

List: What Your Favorite Classic Rock Band Says About You (McSweeney’s)

And last but far from least… friend-of-the-blog Tonya Harding Jr’s fundraiser for RAICES. As General Benjamin Butler reportedly said during the Union occupation of New Orleans, “All gave some, some gave all… some gave all to all.”