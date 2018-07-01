A Playlist for the Beautiful Game: Round 16

Music to Watch By, Round 2

Coming to you from a village in the mountains of Greece, with the smell of grilled meat lingering in the background, and a view of Mt. Parnassos in front of me. It was absolutely gutting to see Senegal and Nigeria dumped from the tournament in Round 1, not only because of their play, but the music that they add to the playlist. Alas. Germany, good riddance.

The round of 16 still has some fascinating matchups, hope you enjoy the show:

France: Edith Piaf, tinyurl.com/ybsejk5z

Madmoiselle K, tinyurl.com/y8pbfx7h

Argentina: El mató a un policía motorizado, tinyurl.com/y7mjzzeh

Diego Maradona, tinyurl.com/d7lv2ul

Portugal: Toranja, tinyurl.com/ydgg93ec

The Gift, tinyurl.com/y8lqh96s

Uruguay: Alfonsina, tinyurl.com/y865g5hq

Latejapride*, tinyurl.com/qeau8vh

Knockout rounds, Day 2

I’m still a little gutted about Argentina’s loss, but Sampaoli’s strutting rooster thing had already worn on me after the Albiceleste’s second game. They were never going to be fast or smart enough to defend France’s two-pronged attack. It should be three-pronged, but Giroud’s contribution seems to be miscommunication with teammates. At least Uruguay came through when it mattered, halting the other crowing rooster (Ronaldo). Is there some cosmic justice in both Messi and Ronaldo being knocked out on the same day? Today’s games, on paper, should be straightforward affairs for Spain and Croatia. But never count out the home team (an early red card for Ramos?), especially when Shostakovich is on their side.

Spain: Buika, tinyurl.com/nm25yfy

Pony Bravo, tinyurl.com/yav4w3v4

Russia: t.A.T.u, tinyurl.com/mczvrh3

Dimitri Shostakovich, tinyurl.com/y76fx34g

Denmark: Manus Nigra, tinyurl.com/ybpjeylo

VETO, tinyurl.com/yb8vzn2m

Croatia: Puncke, tinyurl.com/y7e99pc7

Vlasta Popic, tinyurl.com/ybzuagq4

Joshua Nadel is an associate professor at North Carolina Central University and is the author of Fútbol! Why Soccer Matters in Latin America and Futbolera: Women, Gender, and Sexuality in Latin American Sports History. Austin: University of Texas Press, 2019. (co-authored with Brenda Elsey).