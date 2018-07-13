This Week’s Best Of: Pantsing NATO and Preventing Suicide

They did not come out for Trump

In this week’s Farm-to-Table Aneurysms, we watch Lil’ Donny continue on his perplexing quest to destroy American empire, and we find interesting meditations on the meanings of love, authority, and the venerable “video game nasty.”

The biggest news story of the week was likely Trump’s journey to Europe: a cringey-funny mumblecore disaster where EU leaders shifted uneasily in their seats as the US president called them fat, dumb, and “a 5 at best.”  It is truly unfathomable what Trump and his cronies have in mind, aside from kowtowing to Vladimir Putin.  He likely has nothing in mind.  If there’s any coherent strategy for projecting American power abroad, it is impossible to find.  (Even the Bushite neocons had some kind of theory, even if it was a shitty one.)  Indeed, Trump has already done more to unravel the so-called “American order” than the fieriest Third-Worldist 60s radical could have hoped for.  We say: March on, Christian soldiers!

In Brussels, Trump Attacks NATO and Upends The Post-WWII Order (Rantt)

This Brand Says Self-Harm Scars Belong in the Body Positive Movement (Refinery 29)

The rise of South Korea’s ‘loner’ culture (CNN)

Not Just an Apple a Day: California Doctors Start Prescribing Medically Tailored Meals (Here & Now)

Imagine: giving hungry people food. What’s next? Giving poor people money?

A Safety Plan Can Help Suicide Survivors Prevent The Next Attempt (Shots Health News)

Airbnb benefits local economies. But mainly in white neighborhoods, study finds (Washington Post)

Washington Post mistakenly quotes Clickhole in article about Green Day’s “American Idiot” (Consequence of Sound)

Someone needs to teach critical media literacy at the good ol’ Jeff Bezos Post…

An Illustrated Meditation on the Many Meanings and Manifestations of Love (Brain Pickings)

Steven Randy Waldman on Authority (Interfluidity)

The Making Of Night Trap, The World’s Most Famous Video Game Nasty (Nintendo Life)

Author: Alex Sayf Cummings

Alex Sayf Cummings is an associate professor of history at Georgia State University. His work deals with media, law, and the political culture of the modern United States. He has previously received a Consortium for Faculty Diversity fellowship, an ACLS-Mellon postdoctoral fellowship, and the American Baptist Historical Society’s Torbet Prize. His work has appeared in Salon, the Brooklyn Rail, the Journal of American History, Technology and Culture, and the edited volume Sound in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction from the University of Pennsylvania Press.

