Lana Del Rey Announces Bid to Challenge Bob Menendez for Senate in New Jersey

In a press conference in Metuchen that caught political observers by surprise, recording artist Lana Del Rey declared that she would challenge Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) for his seat in the Democratic primary in June.  The scandal-plagued Menendez was recently acquitted for a federal corruption charge related to his friend and contributor, the Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen, and has been seen as vulnerable for reelection in 2018.  However, Republicans have been unable to recruit a formidable candidate, and the announcement by the brooding chanteuse, best known for hits such as “Summertime Sadness” and “West Coast,” seemed to come out of nowhere.  Del Rey said her campaign would focus on jobs and the economy.  “Is it the end of America?” she asked the crowd at her first campaign event.  “Is it the end of America?  No, it’s just the beginning.  If we hold onto hope, we’ll have a happy ending.”

 

Author: Tropics of Meta

We are legion.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s