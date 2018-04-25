Thoughts on the “Incel,” Masculinity, and the Future of Postindustrial Society

Since the deadly van attack in Toronto, I’ve been thinking about the dark and foreboding concept of the “incel.” This so-called movement is made up of angry, isolated, and (seemingly) mostly white young men who, frustrated by failures in love, work, and life in general, vent their hurt and rage at women, who they blame for denying them love and particularly sex.

They are the “involuntary celibates,” and their online demimonde overlaps significantly with the other furtive elements of the alt-right and the “Dark Enlightenment” (not kidding here) — movements that openly reject liberal ideals of equality among races, genders, and nationalities, and who espouse (in various ways) a return to a radically hierarchical, pre-modern society.

I first began to read about these groups in 2014 or 2015, long before Pepe the Frog became an extremely unfortunate icon in US political culture. I saw one reference to a guy named Mencius Moldbug, a computer programmer who fancies himself a philosopher, and got sucked into a lengthy fugue state exploring this strange corner of the Internet, clicking from link to link.

These were young white men who A. believed in their own superiority, and B. concluded that their own lack of success, in spite of this assumed superiority, could only be caused by the triple menace of feminism, multiculturalism, and civil rights. They called themselves “neoreactionaries,” and, at the time, they seemed like an extremely small, strange fringe element.

Those days seem long ago. A presidential candidate rode into office on a torrent of support from people who felt no need to pay lip service to ideals of equality whatsoever. Quite the opposite. The reptile brain of wounded masculinity snapped into action, taking the form of unabashed racism and misogyny, along with (naturally) a warped and belligerent form of nationalism.

The Toronto attacker appears to have identified as an Incel. His actions echo the 2014 Isla Vista murders committed by Elliot Rodger (who may have inspired him), and to an extent the horrific mass shooting carried out by Norwegian extremist Anders Breivik in 2011. The former wanted to punish women for rejecting him; the latter seethed at feminists and what he called the “feminization” of Europe.

What does this mean for postindustrial societies going forward, with all the demographic and structural changes we expect to see in the twenty-first century? Chief among those trends, in my view, are increasing automation (resulting in fewer jobs in certain sectors), the continued advancement of women in work and education, and a steady decline of population growth in most developed countries.

Obviously, the term “involuntary celibate” presumes that sex and affection are something women owe men, which is extremely dangerous in itself. But the figure of the frustrated, seemingly emasculated, powerless male has been rising in the culture for a while. As many have noted, Fight Club was an early, key manifestation — the white-collar drone who casts aside his Crate & Barrel catalog to become a real man by way of atavistic violence.