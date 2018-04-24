Artists Resist Neoliberalism at UNC

Today I was lucky to participate in a rally organized by undergraduate students in the Art and Art History Department at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. This was the first step in what students assure me will be a sustained campaign to protest the lack of facilities, resources, and faculty in the Department of Art and Art History. Led by students carrying protest signs, we marched in the rain from the Department of Art and Art History directly to South Building where the offices of the Deans’, Provosts’, and Chancellor’s offices are located.

As a faculty member I am impressed that the students mobilized for our department. I am acutely aware of the budget cuts that always seem to affect the humanities departments more than any other department on campus. I see how retiring faculty are not replaced, how our facilities are not updated (or even maintained), and how faculty are doing more administrative work rather than their own research because we cannot hire staff. This has been going on for years. It turns out that all these things end up affecting students too.

Our students are embarrassed by our facilities and while they want to major in art, they realize that at “Carolina” —as this campus is affectionately called— majoring in Art means being in a building with a leaky roof, overflowing sinks, or a sculpture and ceramics facility that is off-campus and a health hazard by OSHA standards. They also look at the course offerings and wonder why there are so few faculty teaching courses.

At some point the situation reached a critical stage. It began with a leaky roof that damaged student artwork as well as a large part of the Art Library book holdings. This became a metaphor for how little the Department of Art and Art History matters to the administration. At the same time there was a campus wide event promoted by the Chancellor called “Arts Everywhere”: https://artseverywhere.unc.edu.

Needless to say, this was an example of bad optics. Students and faculty in the Department of Art and Art History were particularly upset that the “Arts Everywhere” initiative did not include their voices or participation at the highest level. Instead, “Arts Everywhere” paid for outside artists to come to campus to do public art. This would not seem so egregious if the Department of Art and Art History was well-funded. At the end of the day, students believe the university’s main mission should be about teaching, not public relations. Students at the rally cited the incongruity between the words on the university website and the actual status of the visual arts on campus.

Undergraduate students in our department have researched the chancellor’s funding priorities and have seen how small the numbers are for arts funding. Our chancellor used “Arts Everywhere” in publicity photos for the funding campaign. In a photograph, she is seen painting flower pots. This particular action was mentioned many times in the rally today. Students complained that the arts are used to raise money but not given enough funds to truly flourish.

Here are the demands of students: